Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 14

Five car-borne miscreants, who made a robbery attempt on the road separating Sector 19 and 27 and were being chased by a police vehicle, managed to flee on foot after their car met with an accident on the road separating Sector 22 and 17 during the wee hours of today. The suspects had reportedly stolen the car from Kishangarh before committing the crime.

The police said two brothers, Sandeep and Kuldeep, residents of Kajheri, were on their way to purchase vegetables from Sector 26 in their auto when a car intercepted them on the road separating Sector 19 and 27 around 4.50 am. The suspects, armed with rods and sharp weapons, got down from the car and started searching the pockets of the two victims.

The police said Sandeep resisted their attempt following which one of the suspects hit him on the head with a rod.

In the meantime, the official vehicle of DSP Gurjeet Kaur, who, along with her staff, was on night patrolling duty, reached the spot. On seeing the police vehicle, the suspects got back into the car and sped away. They were chased by the police for a few kilometres. However, on reaching the ISBT, Sector 17 roundabout, the suspect driving the car lost control over the vehicle following which it rammed into the grills on the road separating Sector 22 and 17.

The suspects managed to flee on foot, leaving the car behind. The control room altered PCR vehicles about the suspects following which a hunt was launched in Sector 22 and nearby areas. The police verified the ownership of the car bearing a Ropar number and found that it was sold to a Kishangarh resident. Further investigation revealed that the car was stolen before the incident. “The car owner had seen his car at night after which it got stolen,” said a police official.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B, 394, 511 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 19 police station on a complaint of Sandeep. The car, from which sharp weapons were recovered, has been impounded by the police.

A police official said CCTV footage of nearby sectors was being scrutinised to gather clues about the suspects.