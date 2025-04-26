Right to Service panel penalises Chandigarh MC official

Chief Commissioner of Chandigarh Right to Service Commission, Mahavir Singh, has imposed a penalty on an official of the Municipal Corporation (MC) for not taking any action on an application within the stipulated timeframe.

Shivani Devi, a resident of Sector 27, had applied for an NOC for the transfer of a house at Khuda Ali Sher on September 12 last year. She had submitted all documents sought from her on November 27. The stipulated period of 31 days for issuing the NOC expired on January 10 this year, but the designated officer failed to provide the service.

The Chief Commissioner held Barham Pal, Junior Assistant, office of Block Development and Panchayat Officer, MC, guilty of not taking any action on the application for a period of 19 working days. The Chief Commissioner imposed a penalty of Rs 4,000 on the official and ordered that half of the fine amount be paid to the applicant. The file was reportedly marked to Barham Pal on October 16, 2024, but he failed to take any action in the matter till November 13.