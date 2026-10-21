Rights commission tells Mohali school to grant RTE admission

The Punjab State and UT Human Rights Commission has directed Narayana e-Techno School, Sector 119, Mohali, to grant admission to a child under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 2009, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility requirements.

The commission member Jitender Singh Shunty, in his letter dated September 18, 2026, has asked to ensure that the child is not denied the benefit of admission on grounds contrary to the provisions of the Act, Rules and government instructions.

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The child’s father, a resident of Sector 127, Kharar, had complained to the commission stating that his child was initially admitted during the academic session 2025-26 as a fee-paying student. “Subsequently, after becoming aware of the directions of March 21 and 24, 2025, of the Government of Punjab regarding implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009, particularly Section 12(1)(c), we approached the school for extending the benefit of RTE to my daughter.

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However, despite repeated efforts and approaching several government authorities, her admission under the RTE Act has not been finalised since September 2025. The school authorities have repeatedly demanded payment of school fees from us. On several occasions my daughter was stopped from attending classes and was told that she could attend her class in the school only after payment of the fees. This has directly affected her education and caused considerable stress and hardship to my daughter. The issue of her RTE admission has remained pending for about a

year. She is now facing the risk of disruption of her education and forthcoming examination (session 2026-27),” he stated.

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The father’s contention is that under the provisions of the Act, the issue of fee is between the government and the school.

The school authorities refused to comment on the case.

The complaint has been forwarded to the Secretary, School Education Department and Mohali Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy District Education Officer Ritu Verma said, “The matter is being probed. A report has been received in this matter and DEO (Elementary) will take further action.”

Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 2009, provides for admission of children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength of the Class I/entry-level class in private unaided schools, in accordance with the law.

The Government of Punjab, Department of School Education, has also issued necessary directions to the District Education Authorities and private unaided schools in the State of Punjab for implementation of the provisions of the RTE Act and for providing admission to all eligible children, Shunty stated.