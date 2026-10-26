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Home / Chandigarh / Rights, duties must go hand in hand: Haryana CM Saini

Rights, duties must go hand in hand: Haryana CM Saini

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at a Lokmanthan programme organised by the Panchnad Shodh Sansthan at the NITTTR auditorium in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said while the rights of citizens are widely discussed these days, comparatively less attention is paid to their duties and responsibilities.

The CM was addressing the 33rd Annual Lecture-cum-Lokmanthan programme organised by the Panchnad Shodh Sansthan. The theme of the programme was ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log, Hamara Dayitva’.

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Saini said fundamental duties had been incorporated into the Constitution, but for a long time, rights received greater attention while duties were discussed less frequently. He expressed confidence that the ideas presented by the speakers at the programme would serve as guiding lights for future generations and show citizens the way towards fulfilling their responsibilities to the nation.

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The CM said another important responsibility was to strengthen brotherhood and mutual respect in society. “No person is superior or inferior on the basis of language, caste, religion, region or economic status. The country’s diversity is its identity. Therefore, whenever we meet a person belonging to any religion, caste, region or linguistic community, our first thought should be that the person is an Indian and our own brother or sister,” he said, adding that such an attitude would automatically eliminate several social disparities.

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