Rights panel seeks report as Panchkula residents flag frailing infra

The Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), Panchkula, has flagged the deteriorating state of civic infrastructure in the city, prompting the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) to seek a report from the Chief Engineer of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA).

Advertisement

The CWA alleged that roads re-carpeted barely a year ago have developed deep potholes across several sectors, causing inconvenience to commuters. The association blamed multiple government agencies, including the Municipal Corporation, HSVP, PMDA, HSIIDC, the Urban Local Bodies Department, the police and the PWD, for failing to maintain roads, medians, footpaths, drainage systems and traffic infrastructure.

Advertisement

The complaint pointed out that road signage, lane markings, zebra crossings and reflective studs have virtually disappeared, making night-time driving hazardous. Mandatory signboards such as speed-limit indicators, warning signs at accident-prone zones, slip roads and pedestrian crossings are either missing or poorly maintained, significantly increasing accident risks.

Advertisement

The lack of regular tree pruning, particularly in residential areas has blocked sunlight during winter and rendered recently installed reflective guide maps ineffective. Overgrown branches have encroached onto carriageways, posing a danger to heavy vehicles.

Damaged footpaths force pedestrians to walk on busy roads. The association further drew attention to the collapse of the drainage system in sectors 8, 9, 10, 15 and 19, resulting in rainwater entering homes during the monsoon, damaging property and disrupting traffic.

Advertisement

Frequent damage to central business district (CBD) ducts at major junctions has led to prolonged road closures and traffic diversions.

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by Swadesh Singh on behalf of the general public, the HHRC has directed the Chief Engineer, PMDA, to submit a detailed report on the allegations before the next hearing scheduled for February 11. The Commission’s intervention has raised hopes among residents for urgent corrective action and accountability.