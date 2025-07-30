Rights panel takes notice

Gabi said the Human Rights Commission Punjab and Chandigarh has issued a notice to the MC Chief Engineer. The hearing has been scheduled for September 19, 2025. The commission has sought a report from the Chief Engineer at least a week before next date of hearing.

The Commission, comprising chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and member Justice Gurbir Singh, said it has perused the news item “Dark Side of City Beautiful”, indicating that Palsora colony has lacked street lights for the past six months, putting commuters at risk.