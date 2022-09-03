Rijul beats Aditi in pre-quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Rijul Saini defeated Aditi NK (21-2, 21-3) in the pre-quarterfinal matches of the girls’ singles (U-17) category on the second day of the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship.

In the boys’ singles (U-15) pre-quarterfinal matches, A Rohit defeated Dakshmeet Singh (21-18, 13-21, 21-18), while Uday Rana beat Ishit Rehal (21-4, 21-16). Rishit Singla defeated Arnav (21-19, 21-19) and Aditya Kohli beat Nimit Pal (21-16, 21-15).

In the boys’ doubles quarterfinals (U-17) Atishya Saxena and Piyush Chauhan thrashed Tanvir Singh and Udit Raj Singh (21-17, 21-12). Devansh Dewali and Ekjot Singh beat Aabhav and Aditya (21-18, 17-21, 22-20).