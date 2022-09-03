Rijul beats Aditi in pre-quarters

Chandigarh, September 2
Rijul Saini defeated Aditi NK (21-2, 21-3) in the pre-quarterfinal matches of the girls’ singles (U-17) category on the second day of the Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship.
In the boys’ singles (U-15) pre-quarterfinal matches, A Rohit defeated Dakshmeet Singh (21-18, 13-21, 21-18), while Uday Rana beat Ishit Rehal (21-4, 21-16). Rishit Singla defeated Arnav (21-19, 21-19) and Aditya Kohli beat Nimit Pal (21-16, 21-15).
In the boys’ doubles quarterfinals (U-17) Atishya Saxena and Piyush Chauhan thrashed Tanvir Singh and Udit Raj Singh (21-17, 21-12). Devansh Dewali and Ekjot Singh beat Aabhav and Aditya (21-18, 17-21, 22-20).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...