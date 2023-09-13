 RITES files inception report for tricity Metro : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • RITES files inception report for tricity Metro

RITES files inception report for tricity Metro

RITES files inception report for tricity Metro

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Moving a step forward, RITES has submitted its inception report to the UT Administration on the ambitious tricity Metro project, a collaborative effort between Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Taking a step forward

  • RITES will give a presentation in a couple of days on how it will proceed to prepare alternative analysis report (AAR)
  • Once the AAR is prepared, the detailed project report (DPR) will follow

Confirming the receipt of the report, an official said now RITES would give a detailed presentation within a couple of days on how they would proceed to prepare an alternative analysis report (AAR). Once the AAR was prepared, the detailed project report (DPR) would follow, he added.

Last month, Punjab had released its share of Rs 1.37 crore for the preparation of DPR, followed by Haryana, which contributed Rs 59 lakh last week. The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is approximately ?10,570 crore. Of this, 20 per cent will be funded by each of the two states, 20 per cent by the Union Government, and the remaining 60 per cent by a lending agency.

The Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), consisting of 23 members, had previously given the green light to the project during its meeting in July. It also expanded the project’s scope for the first phase, extending it from 66 km to 77 km. The initial phase will commence from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and culminate at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

The first phase, slated for development between 2027 and 2037, envisions Metro routes covering Parol, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km). The second phase, planned for development post-2037, includes tracks from Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km), primarily running overground.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

3
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

4
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

6
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

7
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

8
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

9
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

10
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

3 from tribal community gunned down in Manipur

3 from tribal community gunned down in Manipur


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning