RITES files inception report for tricity Metro

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Moving a step forward, RITES has submitted its inception report to the UT Administration on the ambitious tricity Metro project, a collaborative effort between Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Confirming the receipt of the report, an official said now RITES would give a detailed presentation within a couple of days on how they would proceed to prepare an alternative analysis report (AAR). Once the AAR was prepared, the detailed project report (DPR) would follow, he added.

Last month, Punjab had released its share of Rs 1.37 crore for the preparation of DPR, followed by Haryana, which contributed Rs 59 lakh last week. The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is approximately ?10,570 crore. Of this, 20 per cent will be funded by each of the two states, 20 per cent by the Union Government, and the remaining 60 per cent by a lending agency.

The Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), consisting of 23 members, had previously given the green light to the project during its meeting in July. It also expanded the project’s scope for the first phase, extending it from 66 km to 77 km. The initial phase will commence from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and culminate at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

The first phase, slated for development between 2027 and 2037, envisions Metro routes covering Parol, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km). The second phase, planned for development post-2037, includes tracks from Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km), primarily running overground.