  • Chandigarh
RLA earns Rs 24.25 cr from auction of CH01C fancy Nos. in 3 years

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 3

People of the city are very fond of putting VIP numbers on their vehicles. This can be gauged from the fact that in the past three years, the city residents have spent more than Rs 24 crore on fancy registration numbers of only one series.

According to the data prepared by the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), since 2020, the department has earned a total revenue of Rs 24.25 crore from the auction of fancy registration numbers of the CH01C series. After the auction of the fancy numbers of new series, the leftover numbers are again included in the auction of the new series.

According to the department, the highest revenue received by the department for the CH01CP series in three years was Rs 2.68 crore. After this, the department received the highest revenue of Rs 2.57 crore for the CH01CQ series. Similarly, Rs 2.31 crore has been received for CH01CH, Rs 2.12 crore for CH01CM, Rs 1.97 crore for CH01CR and Rs 1.81 crore for CH01CN.

To participate in the auction, bidders have to register themselves by visiting the National Transport website, whose link is available on the website of the Chandigarh Transport Department. Only then can they get the UAN number from there. Those who have bought their vehicle on a Chandigarh address can participate in the auction.

The highest bid of CH01-CP series number was for 0008 for Rs 25.43 lakh, while 0005 was auctioned for Rs 25.05 lakh. The CH01-CQ series’ most sought-after number 0001 was auctioned for Rs 21.22 lakh. There was a bid of Rs 11.10 lakh for 0009. The department was successful in selling a total of 462 fancy numbers in this auction.

In the auction of fancy numbers of CH01-CH, 0001 was auctioned for Rs 24.40 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 50,000. Similarly, for 0009, there was a bid of 6.63 lakh.

A new vehicle on road every 3 minutes

Chandigarh has the highest car density in the country. There are more than two vehicles in each house. Every three minutes a new vehicle is on the road. According to a study, the number of vehicles on all the main roads of the city is much more than the limit. In the morning and evening peak hours, all these routes witness massive jams. The population of the city is about 13 lakh, while the number of vehicles has increased to about 11 lakh.

