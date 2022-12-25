Railways embarks on 3-lane system to ease rush

Chandigarh, December 24
The new system of three dedicated lanes for vehicles between the entry and exit points began at the Chandigarh Railway Station today on a trial basis.
‘Will observe new system for few days’
The new system will be observed for the next few days. There will be a rethink only if there is a need. — Railway official
The lanes, which were separated with ropes, were dedicated to government/private, commercial and parking vehicles. It is a small change in the earlier system in which fencing was only near entry and exit points.
Railway authorities said in the coming days, big display boards would be installed at the entrance counter carrying information about the three lanes. A list of vehicles, which are allowed free entry, would also be displayed.
Meanwhile, rush was noticed at the exit point at the railway station around 11 am when Shatabdi Express reached the city. “This system will be observed for the next few days. There will be a rethink only if a need is felt for one,” said a railway official.
If people still were not able to pick-up and drop-off passengers in six minutes, free timings could be extended to ten minutes, sources said.
It may be mentioned here that Chandigarh Tribune had run a campaign highlighting the problems faced by people due to the six-minute pick-up and drop-off system at the railway station.
Once the six-minute free window is breached, drivers are charged an amount of Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, a fee of whopping Rs 200 is levied. For commercial vehicles, Rs 30 is charged for the first six minutes. The other charges are similar to those applicable to non-commercial vehicles.
