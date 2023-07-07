Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Just about three months after a non-government organisation filed a PIL seeking the removal of encroachment by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Mohali, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the position has apparently remained the same regarding blockade on a road despite directions to the Punjab DGP to put in an appearance.

The Bench also deferred the proceedings with a hope that the court on the next date of hearing could be informed that the protesters have been successfully asked to shift to alternative designated sites or another place that could be designated “so that inconvenience is not caused to the general public as it is not disputed that the road in question is one of the main roads which connects Mohali to Chandigarh though there are parallel roads also”.

The court was hearing a petition by Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh. Among other things, the petitioner had contended it was learnt that the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case. They also wanted the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, a status report was filed by Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Garg. Among other things, it was averred that a major part of the dharna was within the UT limits. Taking a note of the submission, the Bench called for an affidavit on the UT’s behalf to controvert the fact, if required. The Judges added it had also been brought to the court’s notice that the protesters were “sitting at such a place that it could be varying and the squatting could be in UT Chandigarh as the border is as such porous”. As such, the responsibility of removing them from the site might be of both Punjab and Chandigarh.

The Bench added it was not disputed that the blockade was continuing since January, though it had “filtered down” in comparison and was only on one of the roads. The case will now come up for hearing on August 2.

The organisation, through its president Harman Singh Sidhu, had initially submitted nobody could be certain when and under what circumstances such a large gathering of persons might turn violent and the protest might take “shape of a lawless mob disturbing peace and harmony of innocent passers-by, those engaged in their daily pursuits or those residing in their property in Mohali and nearby areas”. Describing it as a “crucial issue”, Sidhu had added it required the High Court’s timely intervention “at a pre-emptive stage”.