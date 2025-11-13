DT
Road closure at Sector 38W till Nov 22: Commuters advised to plan ahead

Road closure at Sector 38W till Nov 22: Commuters advised to plan ahead

The Engineering Department, UT Chandigarh, will be carrying out repair work

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:02 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
The road connecting Sector 38W to Sector 38 at Junction No. 30, along with the slip road leading toward Sector 38, will remain closed for 10 days while the Engineering Department, UT Chandigarh, undertakes repair work.

The closure is scheduled to be in effect from November 13 to November 22. During this time, commuters are urged to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with the administration to minimise inconvenience.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

