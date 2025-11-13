Road closure at Sector 38W till Nov 22: Commuters advised to plan ahead
The Engineering Department, UT Chandigarh, will be carrying out repair work
The road connecting Sector 38W to Sector 38 at Junction No. 30, along with the slip road leading toward Sector 38, will remain closed for 10 days while the Engineering Department, UT Chandigarh, undertakes repair work.
The closure is scheduled to be in effect from November 13 to November 22. During this time, commuters are urged to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with the administration to minimise inconvenience.
