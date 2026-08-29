Road closure near Punjab Police Intelligence office in Mohali challenged before high court

The closure of the roads around the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali has been challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Pardeep Kumar, a 26-year-old law student and resident of Mohali, has filed a PIL through his advocate, Maninder Singh Saini. In the petition, he has sought directions to the respondents to restore public passage on the road to the maximum feasible extent by adopting the least-restrictive lawful arrangement. Such arrangements may include controlled or timed access, lane regulation, checkpoints, retractable barriers, or any other security measures that may be technically appropriate, after balancing genuine security requirements with public access.

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The petitioner has also sought directions to identify and enforce designated off-street parking for official and staff vehicles, including consideration of the land of the Women police station for this purpose. He has further sought directions to prohibit and remove roadside parking and parking along the frontage or access points of residential houses.

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Pending final disposal of the PIL, the petitioner has sought an immediate joint inspection and implementation of a temporary parking and traffic plan. He has also sought directions restraining the parking of official or staff vehicles on the carriageway or in front of residential access points, except in cases of genuine emergency.

The petitioner has submitted that his grievance is common to residents, school-going children, patients, emergency services, and daily commuters who use the public road network around the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters-cum-residential quarters in Sector 77.

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According to the petition, the public road running from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Academy towards the Sector 78 T-point, in front of and adjoining the Intelligence establishment, has remained closed by barricades for approximately three years.

The closure has diverted a substantial volume of traffic through the internal C-road of Sector 77, which is situated close to Golden Bells Public School and residential houses. The petitioner contends that residents are consequently facing repeated traffic congestion, speeding vehicles, accidents, danger to school-going children, and obstruction to emergency access.

Representations were submitted to the police and civil administration on October 5, 2023. A further representation dated April 19, 2025, stated that the road continued to remain closed and that official and staff vehicles were being parked outside residential houses.

On May 25, 2025, members of Resident Welfare & Development Association, along with Municipal Councillor S Sucha Singh, met DSP Headquarters regarding the issue. In a WhatsApp response placed on record, DSP Charanpal Singh acknowledged the parking concern, stating that most vehicles were being parked on the land of the Women Police Station. He also assured the residents that any staff vehicle parked on the roadside would be removed.

The Municipal Corporation, SAS Nagar, through a letter dated May 29, 2025, independently requested the DGP, Intelligence/Punjab Police, to open the road in the public interest if operational requirements permitted. The Corporation noted that the diversion of traffic onto the C-road was causing accidents and hardship to residents.

A detailed joint representation dated June 24, 2026, to which the petitioner himself is a signatory and which is supported by numerous signatures of residents, again sought the opening of the road and measures to protect life and property.

The petitioner has clarified that he does not dispute the legitimate security requirements of the Intelligence establishment. His challenge is directed against what he describes as an indefinite blanket obstruction and unmanaged spill-over parking, without disclosure of a lawful, periodically reviewed, and proportionate traffic and security plan.

He has therefore sought a joint site inspection by senior police, civil administration, GMADA, and Municipal Corporation officials; production and review of any order authorising the closure of the road; restoration of public passage to the maximum feasible extent consistent with genuine security requirements; designated off-street parking for official and staff vehicles; and immediate measures for traffic calming, school-zone safety, and emergency access.