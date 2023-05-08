Road leading to Chappar Chiri cries for repairs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has condemned the Punjab government regarding the poor condition of the road leading to the memorial of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Chappar Chiri.

He said the Fateh March was also scheduled to reach here on May 14, so before that, the condition of the road should be fixed.

Bedi said the month of May was very important because Baba Banda Singh Bahadur established Khalsa Raj Sikh in this month. He said the condition of the road was pathetic. Driving here is almost impossible. He said although the road from Landran side is fine, but because there is no board and most of the people use Google map, they reach this broken road only.

Bedi said it seemed that Tourism Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann had not visited this place. If the minister had visited the place she would have seen the pathetic condition of the road, he added.

He said that it was extremely painful that this great memorial of the Sikhs was being neglected in this way. He said that the Punjab government did not publicise this great memorial, due to which a large number of people, especially the youth, did not reach this memorial.

He said although the responsibility of the maintenance inside the Chappar Chiri memorial had been given to a private company, the lift built to go up in this memorial has not been operational till date. “GMADA earns crores by selling lands in this area, but is sleeping on development of the empty space next to the Chappar Chiri memorial, where weeds have grown,” Bedi said.

He urged the Chief Minister to take personal interest in improving the condition of the broken road near the Chappar Chiri memorial and convert the vacant land here into a beautiful park which would attract the people to visit here in large numbers.