Road mishap: Court rejects bail plea of auto driver who hit cyclist

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

A local court has dismissed a bail application filed by an auto driver, Sonu, who has been accused of causing the death of a cyclist by driving his three-wheeler rashly.

The police had registered the case on a complaint by Satyajit Kundra, a resident of Mohali.

The complainant claimed that as he and his friend Lakhwinder were riding cycles together near the light point of Sectors 16 and 17 early on September 11, an auto hit them. They were both knocked down by the auto. Kundra accused the auto driver of rash and negligent driving in his complaint. A PCR vehicle rushed the duo to GMSH-16 for treatment. But Lakhwinder succumbed to his injuries on September 28.

The auto driver was arrested over the course of the investigation. His counsel protested that the accused was innocent.

The public prosecutor, assisted by the complainant’s counsel, Dikshit Arora, opposed the bail application filed by the accused. Arora said that the accused did not have a driving licence. The trial is yet to begin. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application.