Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Two road accident deaths have been reported from the city. A 37-year-old man was killed after falling from a CTU bus allegedly due to the negligence of the driver.

The complainant, Umesh Kumar, alleged that due to the negligence of the bus driver, a passenger, Pushpinder Singh Sidhu of Ludhiana district, fell from the bus in Sector 17. The victim was rushed to the GMSH-16, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The police have booked CTU driver Deepak Sidhu under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.

In another accident, an unidentified pedestrian died after being hit by an auto. The complainant, Constable Sushik Kumar of the Mani Majra police station, reported that a pedestrian was hit by an auto on the road between the Housing Board light point and the Kalagram light point.

The victim was rushed to the PGI where he died during treatment.

A case was registered against auto driver Hira Lal Mandal, a resident of Panhckula, at the Mani Majra police station. He was arrested and released on bail.