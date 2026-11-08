Road quality under scanner ahead of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Road recarpeting work in Fatehgarh Sahib ahead of the annual Shaheedi Sabha has come under scrutiny, with SAD leader Amardeep Singh Dharni and local NGOs alleging substandard construction and raising concerns over the quality of materials being used.

The PWD, however, has assured that samples will be tested and any deficiencies found will be rectified.

The Shaheedi Sabha, an annual three-day event held in December, draws a large number of devotees to Fatehgarh Sahib to pay homage to the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Dharni alleged that the recently recarpeted road connecting Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib and Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib had failed to meet the prescribed construction specifications.

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He claimed that the road lacked even a one-inch premix layer, with its uneven surface and eroding edges raising questions over construction quality. Alleging that a Delhi-based company was executing several road projects in the district, Dharni questioned the role of PWD officials and accused them of allowing public money to be spent on substandard work. He further alleged that the company was linked to a close associate of a Delhi-based AAP leader.

He urged CM Bhagwant Mann to send a special team from his office to inspect the quality of roads being constructed in the district.

Similar concerns have been raised by NGOs and members of the morning walkers’ club, who use the road daily.

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They expressed apprehension that the newly re-carpeted stretch might not even withstand the rush during the Shaheedi Sabha.

‘No compromise with quality’

PWD XEN Karan Mittal confirmed that the work was being executed by Delhi-based Ambey Con Builders Pvt Ltd, adding that the seal coat was pending on some stretches. He said samples would be tested and the work inspected after receiving the Junior Engineer’s report, with any deficiencies rectified. He assured that the road would be completed as per prescribed standards, with no compromise on quality.