Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh; 3 arrested

Chandigarh, August 21
In a road rage incident, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death and two of his friends were left injured following while they were on their way have tea in Sector 22, on Sunday morning.
Sagar, a resident of Ram Darbar, along with his four friends was going in an i-10 car from Bus Stand Chowk to Cricket Stadium Chowk. As they reached opposite Jalandhar Hotel, Sector 22, a WagonR car came out of the parking lot from the wrong side.
The occupants of WagonR entered into an argument with Sagar and his friend following which the former attacked the latter with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.
Sagar was stabbed on his chest and back, while his friend Nitish was stabbed on wrist and one Vishal suffered fracture after being hit with a stick. The accused fled the spot after the attack.
Sagar was rushed to GMSH-16 by his friends from where he was referred to PGI where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police registered a murder case at Sector 17 police station. A team of crime branch led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar nabbed the accused identified Monu Jaiswal (22) who is preparing for IELTS, Sonu Jaiswal (24), a cab driver, both brothers, Kshitij alias Cheery, all residents of Hallo Majra and Suraj, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works as a courier boy.
The car was also recovered by the police. Meanwhile, other accused in the case are absconding.
