Road rage victim’s kin seek cop’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The family of 20-year-old youth who was stabbed to death in a road rage incident on Sunday gathered at the Sector 17 police station today, demanding the arrest of a Punjab Police cop allegedly involved in the crime.

Sagar, a resident of Ram Darbar, along with his four friends was going in a car to have tea in Sector 22 when they were attacked by occupants of another vehicle coming from the wrong side of the road. Sagar was stabbed to death, while his two friends — Vishal and Nitish — suffered injuries.

Will scour footage We will scrutinise the CCTV footage to establish whether 2 more persons, including cop, were accompanying the suspects. — Gurmukh Singh, DSP (Central)

Four suspects were arrested by the police within hours of the incident. The victim’s friends accompanying him at the time of incident had alleged a Punjab Police constable was accompanying the accused.Today, the victim’s family and friends reached the police station demanding his arrest as well.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said the role of the cop and another individual was being verified. “We will scrutinise the CCTV footage of the area to establish whether they were accompanying the four suspects,” the DSP added.