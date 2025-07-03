DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Road repairs among Rs 67-cr works greenlit in Mohali MC finance panel meet

Road repairs among Rs 67-cr works greenlit in Mohali MC finance panel meet

Nod to desilting stormwater drains, cleaning road gullies
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:49 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Estimates of around Rs 4 crore works were also passed during the meeting, works include scarifying of city roads.
Advertisement

Work orders worth Rs 67 crore for developmental works were passed during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation today.

Advertisement

Estimates of around Rs 4 crore works were also passed during the meeting, works include scarifying of city roads and relaying pre-mix on them, officials said.

Besides, laying of premix on damaged roads, desilting of the stormwater drains and cleaning of the city’s road gullies were also included in the planned work.

Advertisement

Mayor Amarjit Sidhu said the work of laying premix on roads in Ward Numbers 20 and 21 of Phase 11 has also been done at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and the premix is being laid because the roads were in urgent need of repair.

Regarding the issue of stormwater drainage in Phase 11, Sidhu said a pipeline costing ?2 crore was being laid to drain the rainwater,as the area used to face severe waterlogging issues during the monsoon season.

Advertisement

According to officials, the pipeline was being laid from the control pump to the local temple and from the temple to Jagatpura.

A comprehensive plan has also been prepared to protect Phase 11 from rainwater flooding. Under the plan, water from the entire area will be discharged into the drain behind Baba White House.

Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, the civic body’s Senior Deputy Mayor Amreek Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and other members of the F&CC attended the meeting.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts