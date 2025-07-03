Road repairs among Rs 67-cr works greenlit in Mohali MC finance panel meet

Work orders worth Rs 67 crore for developmental works were passed during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation today.

Estimates of around Rs 4 crore works were also passed during the meeting, works include scarifying of city roads and relaying pre-mix on them, officials said.

Besides, laying of premix on damaged roads, desilting of the stormwater drains and cleaning of the city’s road gullies were also included in the planned work.

Mayor Amarjit Sidhu said the work of laying premix on roads in Ward Numbers 20 and 21 of Phase 11 has also been done at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and the premix is being laid because the roads were in urgent need of repair.

Regarding the issue of stormwater drainage in Phase 11, Sidhu said a pipeline costing ?2 crore was being laid to drain the rainwater,as the area used to face severe waterlogging issues during the monsoon season.

According to officials, the pipeline was being laid from the control pump to the local temple and from the temple to Jagatpura.

A comprehensive plan has also been prepared to protect Phase 11 from rainwater flooding. Under the plan, water from the entire area will be discharged into the drain behind Baba White House.

Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, the civic body’s Senior Deputy Mayor Amreek Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and other members of the F&CC attended the meeting.