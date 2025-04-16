DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Road repairs in focus as Panchkula readies for monsoon in advance

Special attention being given to Morni, Pinjore, Barwala, Kalka, and Raipur Rani
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:56 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Gupta directed all officials to ensure that road repairs are completed within set deadlines. (Representational image)
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta chaired a key meeting with officials from various departments to review and expedite the road recarpeting and repair work across the district in time for the monsoon season.

The meeting was organised at the Mini Secretariat and saw participation from senior officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB), the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), the Municipal Corporation, and the Municipal Councils.

Gupta directed all officials to ensure that road repairs are completed within set deadlines. She emphasised the urgent need to focus on roads in Morni, Pinjore, Barwala, Kalka, and Raipur Rani, especially before the onset of the monsoon. Agencies responsible for prematurely damaged roads will be held accountable. Non-compliance or delays in execution must be reported immediately to the DC’s office for necessary action.

The Executive Engineer from PWD (B&R) provided a detailed overview of road conditions in their jurisdiction. Special instructions were given to prioritize Morni and Pinjore. HSAMB officials were also asked to inspect their respective areas and submit reports, ensuring swift completion of repair tasks.

The DC stressed the importance of creating area-wise schedules to streamline the work. She added that improving road infrastructure will greatly benefit residents by enhancing daily commute and transport efficiency.

