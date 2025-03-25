DT
Home / Chandigarh / Road safety: PGI, police hold head injury awareness drive

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
In an initiative to promote road safety, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in collaboration with the Chandigarh Traffic Police, organised a Head Injury Prevention Awareness Drive at Sukhna Lake. The event, held from 6 am to 8.30 am, aimed to educate the public on the importance of helmets, early recognition of head injuries and the need for immediate medical intervention to reduce fatalities and long-term disabilities.

Led by Inspector Parvesh Sharma of the Traffic Police, the event featured live demonstrations on correct helmet usage and adherence to road safety regulations.

Prof Nidhi Panda, Head of Division of Neuroanesthesiology and Neurocritical Care, along with Prof Hemant Bhagat and Dr Amiya Kumar Barik, emphasised the need for a culture of awareness, prevention and preparedness to save lives.

Walkathon, street plays

Adding a dynamic touch to the campaign, PGIMER’s faculty and residents organised a walkathon, followed by three impactful street plays.

