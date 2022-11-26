Road separating Sector 62, 69 in Mohali turns dirt track

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

Motorists are having a tough time using the road separating Sectors 62 and 69 at the Kumbhra light point as it has turned into a dirt track. A big patch has lost its top layer, exposing gravelly and uneven surface, as also official apathy.

It has been more than a year since road users have been forced to experience a bumpy ride on this stretch. Apprehension of an accident or damage to vehicle remains on top of their mind. During rush hour, negotiating the stretch becomes a nightmare as the volume of traffic increases. Residents say the road vanishes suddenly near the Kumbra light point on way to NIPER.

Sector 70 resident Vikas Kamboj says: “This is one of busiest stretches right in the middle of the city, with several offices and markets around. Hundreds of two-wheeler riders, students and office-goers use it daily. It is in urgent need of repair.”

The broken stretch is in the vicinity of traffic light points and becomes a dangerous spot when vehicles rush through the intersection as soon as the lights are about to turn red.

Ram Swarup Kalia, a Sector 68 resident, says: “It becomes quite risky during the morning and evening rush hours. Everyone is in a hurry. Though familiar road users slow down, those unaware of the danger ahead brake all of a sudden. The smooth flow of traffic gets disrupted abruptly, increasing the chances of mishaps. The Municipal Corporation or GMADA must carry out repair work at two three patches to make it safe."

MC officials say work on repair of bad patches in the city is on and is likely to be completed within a fortnight.

