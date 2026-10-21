Roads choked as crowds flock to Dasehra venues

Heavy traffic was witnessed on city roads as locals attended the Dasehra celebrations at various locations. While the Chandigarh Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements, commuters faced traffic snarls, with several roads subject to heavy restrictions.

The road leading from the Sector 45/46 light point to Sector 46 remained closed. “I had to cross Sector 46 to go to Sector 7. Something that should take just two minutes took over 15 minutes due to traffic heading towards the Sector 46-47 roundabout and a heavy rush of people attending the fair,” said a commuter.

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The situation was similar near the Sector 17 Parade Ground, as the traffic from the Sector 22 light point, the Sector 17/18 light point, the Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium chowk was diverted. Most parts of Sectors 17 and 22 remained jam-packed, with vehicles inching along.

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Suhani, who wanted to watch the Dasehra celebrations in Sector 17, expressed disappointment at being unable to reach the venue on time.

People reported higher taxi fares between 5 pm and 7 pm. “We had difficulty getting rides and even the fares were higher when we tried to book a taxi to go to the venue of Dasehra celebrations in Sector 46,” said Sneha and Kashika, both residents of Sector 22-C.

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In Sector 34, the road in front of the Exhibition Ground was closed for a Dasehra function, which led to heavy traffic on the inner roads connecting Sectors 33 and 34. Ayush, a resident of Sector 33, said, “It took me almost half an hour to reach Sector 34 from Sector 33 due to traffic restrictions.”