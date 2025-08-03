Roads collapse, areas waterlogged as moderate rain lashes Chandigarh, Mohali

Moderate rain lashed Chandigarh and Mohali during the last 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging, road cave-ins and disruption in power and water supply in major parts of both the towns on Sunday.

While Mohali recorded 41-mm rainfall, which was second highest in the region after highest 44.5-mm logged at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Chandigarh got 39.4-mm downpour, which was third highest in the region, comprising Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

However, Panchkula witnessed scattered rain, which was measured at 0.5 mm only during the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh and Haryana on Tuesday. Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Chandigarh and Haryana on Monday and at isolated places in Punjab on Tuesday.

The downpour brought relief from the hot and humid weather conditions but left most of the roads and streets in Chandigarh and Mohali waterlogged, causing more road cave-ins, traffic chaos and disruption in essential services, including power and water supply.

Despite the moderate rainfall, the day temperature went up in Chandigarh and Mohali. While Chandigarh recorded 34.7°C maximum temperature, which was 1.4 degree up than yesterday and 1.5 degree above normal, Mohali measured 33.7°C maximum temperature, which was 0.2 degree more than yesterday.

The minimum temperature, however, dipped slightly to settle at 26 and 25.5°C in Chandigarh and Mohali, which was 0.2 and 0.7 degree less than previous night, respectively.

Panchkula logged 32.6 and 26.5°C maximum and minimum temperature, which 0.3 and 0.1 degree less than yesterday, respectively.

The relative humidity in Chandigarh remained high at 92 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted a generally and partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in Tricity for the next five days till August 8 with maximum and minimum temperature likely to remain between 31 and 25°C.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a rise of 1.4 and 1.2°C in average maximum temperature, which was near normal in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Sunday,” the IMD said, while observing light to moderate rainfall coupled with thunderstorms at many places in Haryana and few places in Punjab.

Nangal in Punjab recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.5°C in the region, followed by 35.2°C in Hisar, Haryana.