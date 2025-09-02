Roads damaged, routes diverted in Panchkula

Continuous heavy rainfall in Panchkula has led to extensive damage to roads and severe waterlogging across the district. To ensure public safety and minimise inconvenience, the Panchkula Traffic Police have diverted traffic on several routes and urged motorists to follow designated alternatives.

Advertisement

Officials reported that the bridge over the river between Alipur and Khatauli village had got damaged. Vehicles heading towards Khatauli are now required to travel via Mauli and Raipur Rani, or use the Mattawala route. Similarly, the bridge on the Mauli-Barwala road has collapsed, leading to complete closure of the stretch, with commuters being advised to prefer the Dera Bassi route.

Traffic movement has slowed at multiple locations due to potholes and construction work. The road at Vikas Nagar naka is broken, causing congestion, while vehicle movement is hampered on stretches heading from Barwala bus stand to Barwala bypass, Sukhomajri bypass to Nawan Nagar T-point, Mallah Mor Pinjore to Parwanoo border via Kalka, Mauli to Pyarewala, and Mattawali to Trilokpur Mor.

Advertisement

----------------------

Waterlogging hampers traffic movement

Advertisement

Water accumulation beneath the railway bridge heading from Kohni Sahib Gurdwara towards Sai Dairy has disrupted traffic movement. Traffic movement remains sluggish at the Amartex traffic lights and Majri Chowk. The route heading from Industrial Area towards Baltana has also been affected, with the road under the bridge getting broken and submerged in rainwater.

DCP Traffic Manpreet Singh Sudan appealed to motorists to drive cautiously, follow diversions where routes were closed, and exercise particular care during the monsoon season. In case of emergency, residents may contact the flood control room on 0172-2562135, the police control room on 7508324900, or dial 112.

-------------------------------------

Schools to remain closed

In view of the weather conditions, all schools in the district’s four blocks — Morni, Barwala, Pinjore and Raipur Rani — will remain closed on September 2. While Morni block schools will shut entirely. Thirteen schools in Barwala, 12 in Pinjore and two in Raipur Rani have also been ordered to remain closed. The district administration has urged the public to remain vigilant and prioritise safety as rainfall continues.