Roads give way, trees uprooted in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

For the third consecutive day, residents were at the receiving end of the incessant rain.

Waterlogging was witnessed across the city with the reports of tree uprooting at some places. A huge tree was uprooted in Sector 9-A, damaging a car parked outside and electricity lines. Another big tree fell in Sector 17 in front of the Parade Ground. The police and the MC had to divert traffic.

The woes of Dadu Majra residents increased as the boundary wall of the waste dump again collapsed today. Leachate entered the residential area. Water overflowed the Bapu Dham bridge after the Sukhna floodgates were opened. A similar situation was witnessed at Kishangarh, Mani Majra and Maloya.

Rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas. Many houses developed unprecedented leakage in walls and roofs. Water also entered houses at on Panjab University Campus in the morning. The most affected residential area was of Sector 25 (South Campus).

Puppy rescued from choe

A puppy was rescued from Patiala ki Rao at the Khuda Lohra bridge by a team of the Fire Department and the Chandigarh police.