Roads set for overhaul

Zirakpur, November 3
Three roads in Zirakpur are set for an overhaul at an outlay of Rs 6 crore in the coming days, stated Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa. The DPS School road will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2.92 crore, the Gazipur Saniya road at an outlay of Rs 1.84 crore and the Municipal Council Zirakpur road for Rs 1.27 crore. The process of laying interlocking tiles is already in progress from the Metro point to VIP Road. The sewer lines in Baltana will be cleaned with the help of a super suction machine at a whopping cost of Rs 46 lakh.
It may be recalled that many roads in and around Zirakpur were badly damaged by heavy rains and consequent waterlogging this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...