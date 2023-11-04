Roads set for overhaul

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 3

Three roads in Zirakpur are set for an overhaul at an outlay of Rs 6 crore in the coming days, stated Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa. The DPS School road will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2.92 crore, the Gazipur Saniya road at an outlay of Rs 1.84 crore and the Municipal Council Zirakpur road for Rs 1.27 crore. The process of laying interlocking tiles is already in progress from the Metro point to VIP Road. The sewer lines in Baltana will be cleaned with the help of a super suction machine at a whopping cost of Rs 46 lakh.

It may be recalled that many roads in and around Zirakpur were badly damaged by heavy rains and consequent waterlogging this year.

