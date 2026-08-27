Robbery accused held in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have arrested an accused within 36 hours of a knifepoint robbery and molestation of a young woman in Sector 7, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused has been identified as Neeraj (26), a native of Raebareli, currently residing in Chandigarh. He was produced before a court and sent to 2-day police remand.

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According to DCP Amrinder Singh, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday, when the accused allegedly threatened the woman with a knife, snatched her phone and molested her before fleeing. A case was registered at the Sector 7 police station under Sections 74 and 309(4) of the BNS.

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A team of the Crime Branch, led by incharge Praveen Malik, arrested the accused. Efforts are underway to recover the Hero Splendor motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and the mobile phone snatched from the woman.