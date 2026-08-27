DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Robbery accused held in Panchkula

Robbery accused held in Panchkula

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused was produced before a court and sent to 2-day police remand.
Advertisement

The Panchkula police have arrested an accused within 36 hours of a knifepoint robbery and molestation of a young woman in Sector 7, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Neeraj (26), a native of Raebareli, currently residing in Chandigarh. He was produced before a court and sent to 2-day police remand.

Advertisement

According to DCP Amrinder Singh, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Monday, when the accused allegedly threatened the woman with a knife, snatched her phone and molested her before fleeing. A case was registered at the Sector 7 police station under Sections 74 and 309(4) of the BNS.

Advertisement

A team of the Crime Branch, led by incharge Praveen Malik, arrested the accused. Efforts are underway to recover the Hero Splendor motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and the mobile phone snatched from the woman.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts