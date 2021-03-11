Robbery bid at bizman’s house in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

In a daylight robbery bid, an armed miscreant posing as a delivery boy entered the Sector 35 house of a businessman and tried to rob him at gunpoint today.

Although the police refused to share information about the incident, sources said the masked suspect carrying a box rang the doorbell at the main gate, following which remote-controlled gate was opened by the woman present in the house. As the suspect entered the compound, the woman got suspicious and refused to open the door.

Sources said the woman raised the alarm, following which the suspect pulled out a gun. Fearing getting caught, the suspect fled after scaling the main gate, which had got closed by then, leaving the box behind. A police team rushed to the scene and opened the parcel, which contained a brick and some old clothes. The CCTV footage was being scrutinised. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.