Robes passé, traditional attires at Punjab Engineering College convocation

Chandigarh, September 19

Senate of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has approved replacing the conventional convocation robes with the traditional Indian attires in the coming convocation, which will be held after a gap of two years.

The date for the ceremony is yet to be finalised. Sources confirmed that the authorities were planning to invite a VVIP for the convocation, which was expected to be held later this month.

The Senate held its 100th meeting today, which was presided over by the Director of PEC, Prof (Dr) Baldev Setia. The House has approved the dignitaries’ dress code, which includes a Nehru jacket (maroon) and a sash with embroidered centenary logo on one side and the PEC logo on the other (beige sash with maroon logos). For the male faculty, the attire will be cream kurta pyjamas, a Nehru jacket (maroon) and a sash (beige with maroon logos), a maroon turban (for Sikh faculty). The female faculty will wear cream kurta salwar/saree, a Nehru jacket (maroon) and a sash (beige with maroon logos).

For students, the attire includes off-white/white kurta-churidar pyjamas in cotton material (boys) and offw-hite/white kurta-churidar/saree in cotton material for girls. Besides, there will be a sash (both girls and boys), a turban of the same colour as sash for Sikh students. The sash colour for PhD is red with contrast logos, for MTech, green with contrast logos and for BTech, orange with contrast logos.

The House has approved awarding 668 BTech degrees to the students of various branches of engineering. As many as 168 MTech degrees will be awarded to the postgraduate students and a total of 32 PhD degrees be given at the convocation.

