Rock Garden sanitation workers protest pay cut

Chandigarh, November 12
Sanitation staff working at Rock Garden, under the banner of the Coordination Committee of Government and MC Employees and Workers UT, held a protest against cut in pay.
The coordination committee strongly condemned the reduction in salary of sanitation workers of Rock Garden from Rs 18,461 to Rs 11,880. It appealed to the Home Secretary to increase the salary of the sanitation workers as per DC rates.
Rakesh Kumar, secretary general of the committee, said the department suddenly cut the salary of those working at Rock Garden for the past 10 years, while they were taking salary according as per DC rates till date.
He said they would intensify the agitation if the department failed to restore the old salaries of the sanitation workers.
