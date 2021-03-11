Rock Zone log 90-run win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

A brilliant half century by opener Nikita Nain helped Rock Zone register a 90-run win over Terrace Zone in UTCA Women’s One Day Domestic Tournament.

Batting first, Rock Zone posted 196/6 in the allotted 50 overs. Nikita scored 55 runs while Shivani Thakur contributed 28 runs

In reply, Terrace Zone batters bundled out for 106 runs in 29 overs. Aradhana Bisht (3/18) and Anita (3/27) were the major wicket takers for the bowling side.