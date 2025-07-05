Rock Zone win at cricket tourney

An all round performance by Nitika helped Rock Zone to beat Terrace Zone by six runs at the ongoing UTCA Under 19 Women T20 tournament being played at DAV School, Sector 8 on Friday. Rock Zone opting to bat first scored 106/3 wherein Megha Verma (35) emerged as the top scorer while Nitika added 24 runs. In reply, Nikita's magical spell restricted opponent to 100/6 as she clinched three wickets in lieu of 19 runs. Skipper Divniddi Sandil (23) was the top scorer from the losing side.

In another match of the day, Sukhna Zone comfortably edged out Rose Zone by seven wickets. Opting to field first, Sukhna Zone restricted 77/9 as Unbeaten opener Saumya (27) was the top scorer. In reply, Sukhna Zone managed to chase the target in 17.5 overs at the loss of three wickets.