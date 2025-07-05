DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Rock Zone win at cricket tourney

Rock Zone win at cricket tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:22 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An all round performance by Nitika helped Rock Zone to beat Terrace Zone by six runs at the ongoing UTCA Under 19 Women T20 tournament being played at DAV School, Sector 8 on Friday. Rock Zone opting to bat first scored 106/3 wherein Megha Verma (35) emerged as the top scorer while Nitika added 24 runs. In reply, Nikita's magical spell restricted opponent to 100/6 as she clinched three wickets in lieu of 19 runs. Skipper Divniddi Sandil (23) was the top scorer from the losing side.

Advertisement

In another match of the day, Sukhna Zone comfortably edged out Rose Zone by seven wickets. Opting to field first, Sukhna Zone restricted 77/9 as Unbeaten opener Saumya (27) was the top scorer. In reply, Sukhna Zone managed to chase the target in 17.5 overs at the loss of three wickets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts