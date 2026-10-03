Rohit, Kohli felicitation to add spark to India-WI ODI

A ‘dead rubber’, the India-West Indies third One-Day International (ODI) will still hold relevance at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium here on October 3.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), which will host the maiden men’s ODI at the stadium, will felicitate Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their contributions to the sport.

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In 2022, Kohli was first honoured by the PCA at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali where he played his 100th Test match for India. He was presented a special commemorative 100th Test cap by then-head coach Rahul Dravid before the match against Sri Lanka.

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At the Mullanpur stadium on October 3, Sharma and Kohli are expected to get the loudest roar from the stands. Before the match, the stalwarts will be at the centre stage as they receive a recognition for their contribution to Indian cricket. Both players are on the verge of bidding adieu to the sport, after the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“The PCA has made all arrangements to honour the two icons. It was a proud moment for us when he (Kohli) played his 100th Test in Mohali. I thank the BCCI for giving a chance to the local fans to enjoy the historic match on Saturday,” said Amarjeet Mehta, president, PCA.

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Last year, the PCA had hosted its first women’s ODI. India and Australia played two ODIs here, before participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, almost 90% of the available tickets for the Indian-West Indies tie have been sold online.

***Series Locked; a dream for home boys

While local lad Shubman Gill will captain the ODI team for the first time at his home ground, the Indian team has already sealed the three-match series by winning the first two encounters.

The match will also bring some emotional moments for another local lad, Naman Dhir, who made his international debut during the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. “The communication was very simple — I’ll be batting around numbers six and seven, where I usually bat. A crucial role would be to be utilised as a sixth bowler,” said Dhir.

Dhir, who is still waiting to get his maiden ODI wicket, will share the dressing room with icons such as Sharma, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

During a media interaction, he said he had been working on his bowling since entering the IPL, adding that he did not always have the desired level of opportunities because of the Impact Player rule. “I started working a bit more on my bowling, especially in the Mumbai Indians camp, which helped me a lot,” he added.

The 26-year-old earned his maiden India call-up after posting 655 runs in 10 innings during the Sher-E-Punjab League. Asked if he regretted not getting to bat on a batter-friendly surface in Guwahati, where both teams scored 800 runs, the all-rounder said, “The thought of batting was always on my mind.”

On tomorrow’s match, Dhir said a 290-300 total while batting first could be a good score at this venue. However, the toss would play a crucial role, he added.

Dhir has also been selected for the T20 squad ahead of the West Indies tour beginning October 6.