Rohit to represent India in Asian Games

Chandigarh: Local soft tennis player Rohit Dhiman, a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, has been selected to represent the nation in the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou (China). Earlier, he participated in 18th Asian Games at Jakarta, followed by other major events.
