Rohomes unveils flagship furniture & décor store in Panchkula
The store caters to homeowners, architects, interior designers, and décor enthusiasts seeking personalised design solutions — all tailored to individual taste and style
Rohomes, a furniture and interior décor brand founded by Omna Makkar, officially launched its flagship store in Panchkula on Thursday. The store offers a curated range of contemporary designs, along with refined décor pieces.
Rohomes’ in-house manufacturing capabilities ensure that every piece is designed, crafted and finished under one roof, guaranteeing top-notch quality while remaining budget-friendly.
At the launch event, founder Omna Makkar emphasised that Rohomes balances elegance, comfort, and long-term usability, positioning the Panchkula store as a destination for luxury yet affordable interiors and redefining modern home design in Tricity, said a press release.
