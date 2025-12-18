DT
Home / Chandigarh / Rohomes unveils flagship furniture & décor store in Panchkula

Rohomes unveils flagship furniture & décor store in Panchkula

The store caters to homeowners, architects, interior designers, and décor enthusiasts seeking personalised design solutions — all tailored to individual taste and style

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:49 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
The store offers a curated range of contemporary designs, along with refined décor pieces.
Rohomes, a furniture and interior décor brand founded by Omna Makkar, officially launched its flagship store in Panchkula on Thursday. The store offers a curated range of contemporary designs, along with refined décor pieces.

Rohomes’ in-house manufacturing capabilities ensure that every piece is designed, crafted and finished under one roof, guaranteeing top-notch quality while remaining budget-friendly.

At the launch event, founder Omna Makkar emphasised that Rohomes balances elegance, comfort, and long-term usability, positioning the Panchkula store as a destination for luxury yet affordable interiors and redefining modern home design in Tricity, said a press release.

