Role of officers under scanner

Court sends SDM’s report to DC, SIT for probe

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Jaspreet Singh Minhas has directed the authorities concerned to send the SDM’s report, which questioned the role of senior officers in the case of alleged illegal sale of common land at Raipur Khurd village, to the Special Investigating Team and the Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.

The order was passed by the court after Mohit Sareen, counsel for the complainant, placed the SDM’s report before the court.

Sareen has argued that the document has been obtained by the complainant under the RTI Act. The SDM, East, had observed in the order dated March 13, 2015 (on a complaint filed before him by certain people of the village) that there is a serious case of encroachment on the Gram Panchayat land.

The SDM, East, had observed that the land was reclaimed due to drying up of “kuhl”. He had ordered registration of an FIR, demarcation of land and removal of encroachment. The counsel for the complainant has argued that the demarcation of

the encroached land has not been conducted to date despite the 2015 order. He has also argued that the SDM, East, observed that action needed to be taken against the Sub-Registrar, Patwari, BDPO, Sarpanch concerned and others, who had issued an NOC for sale.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the copy of the order of the SDM East be sent to the DSP, North-East, and the District Magistrate, Chandigarh, for information and necessary action. He said the report by the DSP, North-East, be awaited till May 15.

A reply to the show-cause notice filed by the SDM, East, stated that the certified copies of the summoned record have been supplied to the IO and the delay in handing over the documents was neither wilful nor intentional. As the summoned record has been supplied to the IO, the court is satisfied with the reply filed by the SDM, East.

A clerk, from the Office of Sub-Registrar, told the court that the summoned record and information would be supplied to the IO within three days.