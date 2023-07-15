Roll back fee hike, demand students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today staged a protest outside the office of the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor over a hike in the fees of self-financed courses.

Some notices recently issued by various departments regarding a rise in the admission fees have sparked unrest among the student community. The ABVP has called for an immediate roll-back of the fee hike. The protesters are also demanding a fresh provision under which a student can pay the fees in four instalments, in view of the financial strain being faced by the pupils affected by the recent flash floods in north India.

The ABVP members stressed that the fee hike is unwarranted. The protest grew louder as the Dean of Student Welfare — Jitendra Grover — arrived on the scene to address the students’ grievances. Members of the political outfit have threatened to intensify the stir if their demands are not met.

Rajat Puri, president of ABVP at Panjab University, stressed, “We understand the challenges being faced by the students due to the steep fee hike, and we will continue to protest until our demands are fulfilled.”

