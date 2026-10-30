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Home / Chandigarh / Rolling Tigers dominate CBSE zonal skating meet

Rolling Tigers dominate CBSE zonal skating meet

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:27 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Winners with their medals.
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Skaters of the Rolling Tigers Skating academy delivered an impressive performance at the CBSE North Zone Skating Championship in Gurugram by winning 17 medals, including 11 gold, two silver and four bronze.

The championship witnessed participation from approximately 3,000 skaters representing Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Competing against talented skaters from across the North Zone, Rolling Tigers athletes demonstrated excellent speed, technical ability, race awareness and competitive spirit across different age groups and events.

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The medal winners delivered several memorable performances throughout the championship. Stakshi Misri, Vihaan Khullar, Heer Chopra and Cheshta Yadav emerged as multiple gold medallists, winning two gold medals each and contributing significantly to the team’s success. Nikunj Garg added one gold and one silver medal to the tally, while Narpendyah secured one gold and one bronze. Prisha also won a gold medal, showcasing her ability to compete successfully at the zonal level.

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Daksh Yadav earned a silver and a bronze medal, while Naman Hooda contributed another bronze to the academy’s medal count. These achievements reflect the collective efforts of the athletes and their commitment to improving their performance through regular training and competition.

Coach Chander Singhal appreciated the achievements of the skaters. Following this campaign, the qualified skaters will now prepare for the CBSE National Skating Championship, scheduled from November 16 to 20, 2026, in Belagavi, Karnataka.

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