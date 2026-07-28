Roof leaks at Chandigarh museum flagged in LS

Tribune News Service

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Chandigarh, July 27

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The Union Ministry of Culture has told Parliament that the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10-C, has deteriorated in certain parts, with roof leakages during monsoon and ageing climate control systems, while confirming that no central financial assistance has been extended to it in the past five years.

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The admission came in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday to an unstarred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. He had sought details on the museum’s condition and the steps proposed to make it a “world-class” facility.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government had taken cognisance of the deterioration in certain portions of the building, including roof leakages, poor display infrastructure and the need for conservation of the Grade-I heritage structure. He said periodic repair and maintenance was carried out and that the Engineering Department’s Civil Wing had initiated waterproofing work, which will be completed soon.

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To a specific query on whether any financial assistance had been provided by the Centre for the conservation, restoration and modernisation of the museum over the past five years, the minister’s one-word reply was “No.”

The minister confirmed that the Chandigarh Administration had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the museum’s upgrade under the ministry’s Museum Grant Scheme, estimated at Rs 30.33 crore. The preservation needs of the collection and the adequacy of existing infrastructure were assessed regularly by museum authorities, and the requirement to modernise conservation laboratories, HVAC systems, storage and exhibition infrastructure had been incorporated into the DPR, he added.

The steps listed in the DPR include building conservation, upgrade of interiors and exhibition display, fire safety and risk management, security and CCTV surveillance, lighting and rewiring, installation of a 15-passenger lift, air-conditioning with power backup etc.

The museum, designed by Le Corbusier, holds Gandhara sculptures, pahari, Sikh and Rajasthani miniature paintings, textiles, coins and modern Indian art, and forms part of the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The DPR remains under appraisal with the ministry.