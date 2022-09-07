Rose Zone win cricket title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

A five-wicket haul by Armaan Rawat helped Rose Zone win the UTCA U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament. The side won the title on the basis of the first innings lead against Rock Zone.

In reply to Rose Zone’s 297 runs, Rock Zone lads were bundled out for 271 runs. A five-wicket haul by Rawat (5/52) helped Rose Zone to restrict Rock Zone to 271. Meanwhile, an unbeaten 90-run contribution by Divyansh went in vain.

At one point, Rock Zone was restricted to 139/9. However, the 10th wicket partnership of 132 runs between Divyansh and Chetan helped the side achieve good total. Hrithik Sandhu (3/62) and Manan Mehta (2/23) were the main wicket takers for Rose Zone.

In their second innings, Rose Zone scored 63/3 at the draw of stumps. Rose Zone was declared the winner on the basis of a 26-run first innings lead.

Sarthak Kamal of Peace Zone was adjudged the best batsman for scoring 265 runs in three matches, while Vardan Sharma of Peace Zone bagged the title of Best Bowler as he took 12 wickets in three matches. Hrithik Sandhu of Rose Zone was declared the Player of the Tournament for scoring 253 runs in four matches and taking nine wickets.

