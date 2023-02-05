Rotarians to hold medical camp in Odisha from February 13

Chandigarh, February 4
A team of 24 doctors and volunteers will be travelling to Baripada, Odisha, for Rotary’s medical camp to be held there from February 13 to 20.
A group of doctors from the medical mission called on UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today.
Former world president of Rotary International Rajendra K Saboo, along with some local doctors, who are part of this medical mission to Odisha from February 11 to 21, apprised the Administrator of the project.
Purohit commended the dedication of Rotarian doctors for spending time in Odisha as volunteers to heal the people away from their homes.
