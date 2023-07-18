Rotary-Chandigarh gets new president

Chandigarh, July 17
Anil Chadda, a chartered accountant, today took charge as the president of the Rotary Club in Chandigarh for the year 2023-24.
The outgoing president, Vinod Kapoor, handed over the collar of the club presidentship at a ceremony held at the CII.
The meeting began with the invocation, which saw the participation of students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh.
Anil Chadda, while outlining his vision for his tenure, said, “The club has already signed an MoU for the supply of equipment worth Rs 31 lakh for the Rotary Milk Bank in Mohali.”
The club will also begin an awareness campaign on breast-feeding and organise blood donation camps.
