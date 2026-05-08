Rotary Heartline project completes 800th heart surgery at Fortis Mohali

The Rotary Club of Chandigarh, in partnership with Fortis Hospital Mohali, has successfully completed the 800th heart surgery under its flagship Rotary Heartline Project.

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The milestone surgery was performed on seven-year-old Abhijot from Behlan Khanpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district by a team of doctors led by Dr TS Mahant and Dr Rajat Gupta.

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Abhijot, the son of a daily wager, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, commonly known as a hole in the heart. He was referred to the Heartline team of the Rotary Club of Chandigarh by the Rotary Club of Kharar for treatment at Fortis Hospital Mohali.

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Speaking on the occasion, Abha Joshi Sharma said the initiative has transformed countless lives not only across India but globally as well. “In addition to children from across the country, over 160 children from countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nepal, Mongolia and parts of Africa have received life-saving treatment through this initiative, giving them a new lease of life,” she said.