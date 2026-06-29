Roundglass, FPAP join hands to build player-first football ecosystem in Punjab

Roundglass today announced the initiation of a strategic collaboration with the Football Players Association of Punjab (FPAP), marking a step towards creating a stronger, more player-centric football ecosystem in Punjab. The announcement was made in Chandigarh in the presence of former Indian player and President of FPAP Anwar Ali, Vice President Harpreet Singh, current Indian international Amrinder Singh, Indian women youth international Gurnaz Kaur and Indian Women’s League player Harmilian Kaur along with Captain Nitin Pant, General Manager, Punjab FC and former Punjab FC player Bikramjit Singh, Deputy Lead, Roundglass Football Development centres the representatives of FPAP.

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The partnership is part of the continuous efforts of Roundglass’, who owns Indian Super League side Punjab FC, commitment to supporting footballers beyond the pitch through structured welfare, education and development initiatives.

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The collaboration will focus on delivering a series of structured, non-commercial initiatives designed to benefit players throughout their careers while reinforcing Roundglass’ vision of building a modern, player-first football organisation.

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Under the proposed framework, Roundglass and FPAP will jointly undertake programmes across multiple areas, including player welfare and mental health, injury prevention and recovery, financial literacy, career transition support, integrity and anti-doping awareness, health and lifestyle education, grassroots and community engagement, retired player mentorship and policy dialogue.

As part of the initiative, Roundglass will also facilitate complimentary access to the Roundglass Living app for FPAP members, enabling players to benefit from digital wellness resources that support their overall health and lifestyle.

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The collaboration will be implemented through workshops, awareness sessions, community outreach programmes and regular coordination through a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from both organisations. The partnership has been carefully designed to ensure that all activities remain educational, consultative and welfare-oriented, without any involvement in player contracts, employment matters or governance issues.

Nitin Pant, General Manager, Punjab FC, said, "At Roundglass, we have always believed that player development extends well beyond technical training and competition. Supporting players through education, well-being, career planning and holistic development is essential to building a sustainable football ecosystem. Our collaboration with FPAP reflects our long-term commitment to placing players at the heart of everything we do. Together, we hope to create meaningful opportunities that empower footballers at every stage of their journey while strengthening the overall football community in Punjab."

The partnership also reflects Roundglass’ broader vision of creating long-term value for the football ecosystem by fostering trust, credibility, and meaningful engagement with players across the state.

Also speaking on the occasion, former Indian international Anwar Ali, President of FPAP said, “The formation of the Football Players Association of Punjab was driven by a simple belief that every footballer deserves a strong support system, both on and off the field. This collaboration with Roundglass is an important step towards creating that ecosystem. By working together on player welfare, education, mental wellbeing, and career development, we can empower footballers to make informed decisions throughout their journey. We appreciate Roundglass for recognising the importance of a player-first approach and look forward to building meaningful initiatives that benefit the football community across Punjab."

Launched in September 2025, the Football Players Association of Punjab (FPAP) is dedicated to safeguarding players' rights, enhancing opportunities, and supporting footballers across the state. Affiliated with the Football Players Association of India (FPAI), and by extension with Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPRO), the International Federation of Professional Footballers, it serves as the collective voice of both grassroots and professional footballers in Punjab.