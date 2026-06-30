DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Roundglass Hockey Academy scripts history with title triumph in Sydney

Roundglass Hockey Academy scripts history with title triumph in Sydney

First Indian junior hockey academy to win tournament on Australian soil

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Making history on Australian soil, Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) became the first Indian junior hockey academy to win a title by clinching the International Youth Hockey Cup 2026 (U-18) in Sydney. The squad delivered a dominant performance in the final against hosts NSW Singhs, securing a stunning 6-0 victory.

Advertisement

Led by Coach Vikas Pal and managed by Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, the academy capped an unbeaten tournament campaign with a brilliant display of attacking hockey and tactical superiority. After a tightly contested and goalless first quarter, the side made the breakthrough with a four-goal blitz in the second quarter to completely dismantle the opposition. Amandeep opened the scoring in the 17th minute by converting a penalty corner, and just two minutes later, Anurag Singh doubled the lead with another penalty corner conversion in the 19th minute. The onslaught continued as Gautam (25th) and Razzaq Ali (29th) added spectacular field goals, giving the Indian side an unassailable 4-0 lead at half-time. The team maintained its relentless pressure and disciplined structure in the second half. Varinder Singh extended the lead with the fifth goal of the day in the 45th minute before Amandeep capped a brilliant individual and team performance by scoring his second goal of the match in the final minute (60th), sealing the historic 6-0 shutout.

Advertisement

The victory in the final was a fitting conclusion to an overwhelmingly dominant campaign.

Advertisement

The squad opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over the NSW Lions, followed by a clinical 5-0 victory over Team Majulah Singapore. They continued their relentless form by defeating NSW Singhs 5-2 and Bobby Academy 6-1, before wrapping up the league stage with a 7-1 rout of Shepparton Hockey Academy. In total, the Indian side scored a staggering 37 goals across six matches. It was the academy’s second international title of the year, having clinched the Sikh Union Club Nairobi Centenary Celebrations Hockey Tournament in Kenya in May.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts