I-League season: RoundGlass Punjab FC sign three players

Mohali, September 6

RoundGlass Punjab FC signed three players – defenders Deepak Devrani and Mohammed Salah and goalkeeper Ravi Kumar – ahead of the club’s forthcoming Hero I-League 2022-23 season.

Devrani (29), who has won three I-League titles with different teams, is a highly experienced defender and last played for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Left-back Salah joins the club having represented Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League and winning the Durand Cup with the latter in 2019.

Goalkeeper Kumar has represented a number of ISLs and I-League teams across his decade-long career and was part of the Mumbai City FC squad that competed in the ISL and AFC Champions League campaigns last season.

