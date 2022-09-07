I-League season: RoundGlass Punjab FC sign three players

Mohali, September 6
RoundGlass Punjab FC signed three players – defenders Deepak Devrani and Mohammed Salah and goalkeeper Ravi Kumar – ahead of the club’s forthcoming Hero I-League 2022-23 season.
Devrani (29), who has won three I-League titles with different teams, is a highly experienced defender and last played for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).
Left-back Salah joins the club having represented Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League and winning the Durand Cup with the latter in 2019.
Goalkeeper Kumar has represented a number of ISLs and I-League teams across his decade-long career and was part of the Mumbai City FC squad that competed in the ISL and AFC Champions League campaigns last season.
