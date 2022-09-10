RoundGlass Punjab FC signs 3 more players

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

RoundGlass Punjab FC signed three players – defender Tarif Akhand and midfielders Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Brandon Vanlalremdika – ahead of the upcoming I-League 2022-23 season.

A versatile defender and I-League champion with Chennai City FC in 2018-19, Akhand represented Rajasthan United FC last season and was also part of Kenkre FC’s successful run in the 2021 I-League Qualifiers.

Midfielder Lalmuanpuia (24) represented Shillong Lajong for multiple seasons in the I-League, Federation Cup and Super Cup; played in the Hero Indian Super League for Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC and also has the experience of playing in the AFC Cup. He made 13 appearances for Aizawl FC last season.

Vanlalremdika, another highly experienced midfielder, played a key role in Aizawl FC’s historic I-League triumph in 2016-17.

A pacy winger capable of playing down either flank, he spent three seasons with East Bengal and scored four goals last season for Mohammedan SC in the I-League and Durand Cup.

Earlier this week, the club had also confirmed signing of three players – defenders Deepak Devrani and Mohammed Salah, along with goalkeeper Ravi Kumar.