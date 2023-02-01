RoundGlass Punjab to take on Kenkre FC today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will be aiming to consolidate their position at the top of the table as they take on Mumbai Kenkre FC tomorrow at the ongoing I-League to be played at Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai.

A win from this outing will help the RGPFC gain a four-point lead ahead of their nearest rivals Sreenidi Deccan. The team will be taking the field with confidence after winning their previous encounter with Real Kashmir FC. Kenkre FC had lost their previous match against Gokulam Kerala FC by a solitary goal at Kozhikode, Kerala.

“We have a plan on how to approach the game and like every game, we will focus on securing the three points. We are playing against a difficult opponent who has been playing well and we are expecting a tough competition from them,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis, during the pre-match press conference.

With Luka Majcen and Juan Mera heading the RGPFC’s attacking line-up, the team is confident of registering a win in this crucial tie. Majcen is currently the second top scorer in the league with eight goals. RGPFC has also been good in defence and have the second best record in the league by conceding just 10 goals. RGPFC forward Mera, during the pre–match press conference, said, “We will try to secure all three points.” RGPFC is currently first on the table with 29 points from 13 matches, while Kenkre FC is 11th on the points’ table with 13 points..